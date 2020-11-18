Join the Advent Calendar across Tacoma’s North End! Submit Today!

Submitted by Brad Stave.

We’re launching in two weeks! Submit your window at www.HolidayWindows.org ASAP…a handful of spots are left!

Holiday Windows

With the support and engagement of the Tacoma’s North End Neighbor Council (nenc.org), we’re running a COVID-19 safe ‘advent calendar’ window decorating event from Dec 1-24 in Tacoma’s North End that we’re calling ‘Holiday Windows.’ Twenty four residents and businesses will decorate their windows in celebration of the season.

Each day, between December 1-24, a new beautifully decorated window will be revealed at 6PM across Tacoma’s North End. Windows can include but are not limited to traditional, popular culture, religious, and winter themes.

On December 1st, we’ll launch ‘Holiday Windows’ and anyone across the Puget Sound can visit www.HolidayWindows.org to search and view a map, and tour the windows throughout the holiday season. Submit your window at www.HolidayWindows.org ASAP!