145 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed November 18

On Nov. 18, we confirmed 145 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Puyallup. He had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from the Gig Harbor area. Underlying health conditions are unknown.

A woman in her 70s from Frederickson. She had underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 13,489 cases and 216 deaths.

We have reported 2,679 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 307. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 197.8.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 231.2 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Case numbers remain high. COVID-19 spreads when people gather. Get tips on how to gather more safely on our safe gatherings page.

We encourage you to get a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.

Those under 20 make up 12.6% of the total number of cases and 15.9% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 41.8% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.