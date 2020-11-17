Promising Futures: Beachwood fourth grader Brody Rivera Perez

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Beachwood Elementary School fourth grader Brody Rivera Perez.

He loves math and learning about numbers. He jumps out of his chair at the chance to solve a challenging math problem. “I just really like the subject of numbers,” he said. “You can find them in everything around us.”

His teacher, Dena Snow, raves about Brody’s commitment to collaboration in the online classroom. “He is patient and will often offer his thoughts on how to solve a problem no matter the subject,” she said. “He expects a lot of himself but is incredibly forgiving when others around him make mistakes.”

For his career, Brody is exploring being either a paleontologist or sports medic.