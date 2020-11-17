Pierce County begins four-week “roll back” order; Restaurant Rally continues

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier issued the following statement regarding the pending roll back order issued by Governor Jay Inslee:

I support the Governor’s plan to roll back to more limited operations and activities across the state. While I remain very concerned about the impact of this order on our already struggling small business and restaurants, I know that we cannot allow the rate of COVID-19 transmission to continue at its alarming pace. Without significant action, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and threatening our healthcare system.

I’m grateful that our Pierce County restaurants can continue participating in the successful Restaurant Rally. I encourage residents to support these businesses and employees by dining in through Tuesday or by ordering takeout through Thursday, if they can do so.

We will continue our work to develop ways to support our small businesses and families that have been severely impacted by the pandemic.

As for County operations, we have already transitioned to a mostly remote work environment and remain committed to providing superior customer service to our residents.

I ask all County residents to comply with these orders so that we can more quickly move past this challenging time and rebuild our community.