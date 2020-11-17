Mew phone numbers for Tacoma Public Library branches

TACOMA, WASH—Tacoma Public Library (TPL) replaces all of its phone numbers on Monday, Nov. 16, in a merge onto the City of Tacoma’s network.
“Our technological infrastructure has needed updates for many years,” stated Library Director Kate Larsen. “Moving to the City of Tacoma’s network will improve our organizational efficiency immensely.”
“We appreciate the teamwork between TPL and the City of Tacoma’s IT Departments in undertaking this huge project,” Larsen said.
The new phone numbers at TPL’s eight neighborhood library locations are as follows:
|Fern Hill Library
|253.280.2910
|Kobetich Library
|253.280.2920
|Main Library and General Information Line
|253.280.2800
|Moore Library
|253.280.2930
|Mottet Library
|253.280.2950
|South Tacoma Library
|253.280.2960
|Swasey Library
|253.280.2970
|Wheelock Library
|253.280.2980
For more information, visit tacomalibrary.org.
