Mew phone numbers for Tacoma Public Library branches

TACOMA, WASH—Tacoma Public Library (TPL) replaces all of its phone numbers on Monday, Nov. 16, in a merge onto the City of Tacoma’s network.

“Our technological infrastructure has needed updates for many years,” stated Library Director Kate Larsen. “Moving to the City of Tacoma’s network will improve our organizational efficiency immensely.”

“We appreciate the teamwork between TPL and the City of Tacoma’s IT Departments in undertaking this huge project,” Larsen said.

The new phone numbers at TPL’s eight neighborhood library locations are as follows:

Fern Hill Library 253.280.2910 Kobetich Library 253.280.2920 Main Library and General Information Line 253.280.2800 Moore Library 253.280.2930 Mottet Library 253.280.2950 South Tacoma Library 253.280.2960 Swasey Library 253.280.2970 Wheelock Library 253.280.2980

For more information, visit tacomalibrary.org.