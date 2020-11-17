11th Annual Fallen Officer Food Drive and 4th Annual Blood Drive

The Lakewood Police Department will be holding our annual Fallen Officer Food Drive this Thursday, November 19th from 6:00AM to 5:30PM. This will be our 11th year of hosting this event with Emergency Food Network.

Food donation is always needed, but we’ve seen an even greater need this year as food banks across our region are seeing a much higher demand as a result of COVID and our current economic environment. With that, any support you can give will help. We can take money and non-perishable food donations.

We will be collecting donations in person on November 19th at our station and will be practicing protective measures and social distancing.

Food donations can also be dropped off from November 16 to November 23rd at the following drop-off locations:

Lakewood Police Department 9401 Lakewood Dr SW

Classy Chassis 7701 Custer Road W Lakewood 98499

Classic Coffee 4828 Bridgeport Way W University Place 98467

Moonrise Café 6020 Main St Suite I Lakewood 98499

We are also hosting our 4th Annual Blood Drive this Thursday November 19th from 10:00AM to 4:00PM at the Lakewood station. All appointments for the day have been filled, but please contact Bloodworks Northwest directly if you can donate on another date or location.

We sincerely appreciate the support the community has shown over the last 11 years. Holding this annual food drive to help others in need is truly what we are about and we look forward to making this another successful event.