Wreaths Across America needs your help

Submitted by Tom Riggs.

Now that the elections are over and Veteran’s Day observed, it’s time to turn our focus to the upcoming holidays. Everyone will celebrate a little differently this year, but here is a new way to observe the season that I hope becomes an annual tradition for you and your family.

Each year Wreaths Across America tries to place a wreath on the grave of every veteran in the country. American Legion Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 Family, DuPont, WA participates each year and needs your help. This isn’t political and there’s no arm twisting – although Santa may be watching, and we all know his time is coming soon… This is a beautiful time of year to honor our Fallen Heroes and it is an excellent way for YOU to personally show you care. It isn’t expensive. It isn’t time consuming. It isn’t hard to do.

Please help by purchasing a wreath (or 2 or 3 or 10) today to place on a grave at Camp Lewis (Joint Base Lewis McChord – Ft Lewis) cemetery and/or Tahoma national cemetery. Wreaths are only $15 each and your purchase will allow the Legion to meet our goal of providing 250 of the 1,100 Wreaths needed at Camp Lewis. For each wreath you sponsor, our volunteers will place a wreath on a headstone and say that veteran’s name out loud, continuing their story for the next generation. Just click on this link in order to participate: bit.ly/3kvL1LH

This is an excellent way to celebrate America’s real heroes regardless of your political view. Wreaths are gladly accepted from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, and we won’t fact check whether you purchased or not. But don’t forget old Santa. He sees everything…

Thank you for supporting Wreaths Across America by sponsoring Veterans’ Wreaths through American Legion Dupont Post 53 Family (WA0069P).