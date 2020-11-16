Thomas Middle School student featured on #USvsHate website

Thomas Middle School seventh grader Noel Meza is featured in a video he created on the front page of the #USvsHate website. In the video, Noel talks about equal rights, tolerance and overcoming oppression

Last fall, Noel and his classmates participated in the #USvsHate national art contest. The competition invites students to create public anti-hate messages for their school communities. Noel created a sticker illustrating the country’s climb toward equal rights.

“My project is about how we are climbing the steps to overcome the problems of our country’s past related to tolerance,” he said. “Even though we have solved some problems, we still face many more.”

His art piece was selected as a contest winner and he was invited to create a video explaining the message behind his submission.