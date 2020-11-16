Steilacoom Kiwanis Reimagine Winefest for 2021

Submitted by Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom.

The Kiwanis Board has determined that it would be unable to assure that by the end of January we would be able to hold a 500+ Winefest event as in years past, so we are re-imagining 2021. Instead of one big event, we will be hosting a series of wine-tasting events that will enable us to engage our community with a good bit of fun and raise funds to finance our charitable community activities.

The first of the series will be held on January 22nd, 2021. The community will be invited to purchase one of 50 tickets that entitle recipients to a special bag with two bottles of wine and other goodies and an option for a Charcuterie Platter delivered to their homes. Then on to a Zoom Wine Hour with an entertaining program. Two more events are planned thereafter so that more members of the community can participate.

Watch for upcoming announcements and details about the Wine Hour Series. We’re excited about this new program!