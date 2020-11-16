Welcome to today’s installment in support of Pierce County’s Restaurant Rally. Today’s featured restaurants are Yen Ching and Bar Bistro! I’ll be writing about locally owned restaurants throughout the rally, which takes place Nov. 8-12 and Nov. 15-19 at about 300 participating restaurants all over Pierce County. (Friday and Saturday dining is excluded). Restaurants that […]

The post Restaurant Rally – poke bowls and the most decadent brunch burger appeared first on Dine Pierce County.