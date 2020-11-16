Puyallup City Council hearing to consider amendments to transportation program

The Puyallup City Council will conduct a public hearing to consider amendments to the City’s Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program for 2020-2025. This public hearing will be conducted during the regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) during the pandemic, the council meeting will occur remotely. The meeting can be accessed via Livestream at www.cityofpuyallup.org (Agendas, Minutes & Video Page); by Zoom, at Zoom.us/join Meeting ID 927 5569 6254 – Passcode 237610; or by phone at 253-215-8782 (use the Zoom meeting ID and Passcode).

Public hearing testimony will be accepted by email to info@PuyallupWA.gov. All emailed comments must be received by 5:30 p.m. on November 10th and will be distributed to the City Council before the meeting. Testimony during the Public Hearing will also be taken via Zoom or phone.

For additional information contact the City Clerk at 253-841-5480 or at MWinter@PuyallupWA.gov.