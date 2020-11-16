Pandemic Performance: PLU theatre professor Jeff Clapp directs a live-stream virtual play

By Silong Chhun, Marketing and Communications

One thing about artists is their ability to find creative solutions during the unpredictability of the coronavirus pandemic. Adapting to COVID-19, the PLU Theatre and Dance Department has done just that to bring The Christians, a play about faith in America and the trouble with changing your mind, to your living room via live stream.

Five cast members are in front of a camera but in separate rooms broadcasting live, instead of a pre-recorded production (as has been more common of theatre productions during the pandemic).

The dynamics of coordinating a live multi-stream reveals unforeseeable challenges, explains director and theatre professor Jeff Clapp “It looks easy on YouTube, and it ain’t at all,” says Clapp. “Things that you don’t think about. We all know how green screens work, but we don’t think about the focal length and depth of field of the computer’s camera”.

Shelby Hickman, media liaison for the play, says having everyone in separate rooms, in entirely different buildings, presents the biggest challenge for the live multi-stream, but is also the most rewarding obstacle to overcome.

From adapting to technical difficulties to coaching actors in an isolated environment, the show must go on!

The Christians virtual play is streaming for free on November 12 to 14 at 7:30 pm and November 15 at 2 pm. Get tickets here .

