Lakewood Water District releases 2021 Draft Budget

The 2021 Draft Budget of the Lakewood Water District will be presented to the Board of Commissioners for review and discussion at a Regular Public Meeting to be held on November 19, 2020, commencing at 3:30 p.m. Pending decisions from the Governor’s Office regarding a possible extension of the present Open Public Meetings Act restrictions, this meeting will be conducted via Microsoft Teams or in person with the prescribed physical safety restrictions.

Consult our website at www.lakewoodwater.org for further information as we approach the date of the meeting. Any additional questions and/or comments concerning the District’s 2021 Draft Budget can be directed to the Finance Director by calling (253) 588-4423 or writing to Finance Director, Lakewood Water District, 11900 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, WA, 98499-1412.

This year’s budget will outline the projected operational and maintenance activities and the investment of over 99,000 employee hours maintaining our system reliability to the highest level for the 69,000 people we serve in the District’s retail service boundary. The District also provides water service to four wholesale customers in eastern Pierce County and the Town of Steilacoom. The Board of Commissioners will be provided a financial forecast with options and will give direction to staff at the conclusion of the presentation of the 2021 Draft Budget. The Board will approve final rates at the December 17 Regular Meeting.

This budget will also reflect a large capital project schedule and the projected Replacement & Rehabilitation (R&R) projects for 2021, with continued emphasis on our 50-year R&R Program to replace an aging water transmission main infrastructure.

District customers are encouraged to go to the website for additional information at www.lakewoodwater.org. As always, the Lakewood Water District places a major emphasis on providing dependable delivery of its safe, reliable drinking water to each home and business in Lakewood and to our wholesale water customers.

The final 20201 Budget is scheduled to be adopted by the Board at its Regular Meeting on December 17, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

As always, this and all Board of Commissioner meetings are open to the public whether via Microsoft Teams or in person.

