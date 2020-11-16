Lakewood seeks RFPs for 2021-2022 JBLM Growth Coordination Plan

The South Sound Military & Communities Partnership (SSMCP) is seeking bids for professional services from professional consulting firms (hereinafter called “Consultant”) to assess the relevance of the 2010 Growth Coordination Plan and update as necessary with a new, ten-year 2022 Growth Coordination Plan.

Requests for Proposals (RFPs) can be found here. The City of Lakewood will act as the project sponsor. The start date for this project is contingent upon receipt of grant funding from DOD. The SSMCP will serve as the project coordinator, and as the point of contact for consulting services. Following selection, the consultant will prepare a coordinated Work Plan including a refined scope, schedule, budget, and project organization chart.

The South Sound Military & Communities Partnership (SSMCP) works to address issues that affect military and civilian communities around JBLM and to foster outcomes that are mutually beneficial for the South Puget Sound region. This grant request associated with the 2010 Growth Coordination Plan, addresses the apparent need to update the 2010 Growth Coordination Plan.

The funds provided in this grant would allow SSMCP to accomplish the following tasks while continuing its collaborative partnership with JBLM to ensure continued operations, functions and missions at JBLM:

Assess the continued relevance of the strategies and priorities described in the 2010 Growth Coordination Plan Based on the above assessment, modify SSMCP Work Plan priorities Update the current 2010 GCP by developing a new 2022 Growth Coordination Plan, a ten-year plan.

Submittals must be filed with the City Clerk’s Office at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Wash., 98499, by 4:30 pm PST on Friday, January 8, 2021. In order to be considered, qualifications and proposals must be received by this date and time. The City of Lakewood reserves the right to reject any and all submittals.

The City of Lakewood does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, ethnicity, national origin, sex, age, or marital status. The selected vendor must be able to demonstrate EEO/ADA compliance.

For additional information, contact Bill Adamson, Program Director at 253.983.7772 or e-mail badamson@cityoflakewood.us.