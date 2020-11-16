218 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed November 16

On Nov. 16, we confirmed 218 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: A man in his 70 from Puyallup with underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 13,091 cases and 212 deaths.

We have reported 2,655 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 294.3. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 189.6

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 196.9 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Case numbers remain high and today’s 14-day case rate is a new high. COVID-19 spreads when people gather. Get tips on how to gather more safely on our safe gatherings page.

We encourage you to get a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.

Those under 20 make up 12.5% of the total number of cases and 15.7% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 42.6% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.