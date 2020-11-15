Lakewood Station District Determination of Non-Significance

The City of Lakewood proposes to adopt a subarea plan for the Lakewood Station District, as well as a form-based code. As allowed under RCW 43.21c.440, the City is developing a planned action using a threshold determination process. The proposal would expand housing and job opportunities, and promote amenities and infrastructure investments that support a walkable mixed use district.

The proposed LSDS subarea boundary encompasses approximately 330 gross acres. The boundary incorporates the area within a half mile of the Sounder station but does not include areas southeast of I-5. The study area is bounded to the north, by 108th Street SW and SR 512, to the east and south by I-5, and to the west by Bridgeport Way SW.

Learn more at the City’s website.