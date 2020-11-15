AG Ferguson statement on referral from WSP Investigation into Manuel Ellis death

Attorney General Bob Ferguson offered the following statement on the Washington State Patrol’s Independent Investigation Team’s referral of its completed investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis:

“Yesterday, the Washington State Patrol informed us that its Independent Investigation Team completed its investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis and referred the case to my office for a charging decision. To assist in this important decision, I appointed an internal review team in my office that includes prosecutors, a representative of my Civil Rights Division, and two retired judges. My office is in the process of reaching out directly to the Ellis family to schedule a meeting. The law imposes no deadline or timeline for this review. We will keep the public informed through appropriate updates.”