South Hill Mall sets holiday hours for 2020

The year 2020 has produced a great deal of uncertainty for Americans but one thing is now certain for those who work at or visit South Hill Mall: The hours of operation for the Holiday Season. The schedule was carefully formulated based upon historical data, consultation with tenants and a desire to meet the changing needs and desires of consumers. The management team has created a Holiday Season schedule with hours that are logical.
At the same time, they plan to foster the traditions, festivity and joy of the season. Santa Claus will be available to hear the Christmas wishes of children. The phenomenon known as “Super Saturday”, the last Saturday before Christmas, has garnered a great deal of attention. Statistically, it has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. For that reason, Super Saturday at the mall will be a community event, where guests will enjoy an expanded offering of live entertainment and promotions that offer them great value.
Throughout the Holiday Season, South Hill Mall will continue to operate in a safe and responsible manner when it comes to public health protocols. All government mandates will be observed so that the environment remains healthy for everyone who works in or visits the mall.
The 2020 Holiday Season hours are as follows:
- November 26 (Thanksgiving) Closed
- November 27 (Black Friday) 6AM – 9PM
- November 28 9AM – 9PM
- November 29 11AM – 6PM
- November 30 10AM – 9PM
- December 1 – 5 10AM – 9PM
- December 6 11AM – 6PM
- December 7 – 12 10AM – 9PM
- December 13 11AM – 6PM
- December 14 10AM – 9PM
- December 15 – 18 10AM – 10PM
- December 19 (Super Saturday) 10AM – Midnight
- December 20 11AM – 6PM
- December 21 – 23 9AM – 10PM
- December 24 (Christmas Eve) 9AM – 6PM
- December 25 (Christmas) Closed
- December 26 9AM – 9PM
- December 27 11AM – 6PM
- December 28 – 30 10AM – 9PM
- December 31 (New Year’s Eve) 10AM – 6PM
- January 1 (New Year’s Day) 10AM – 6PM
South Hill Mall, located at Highway 512 and South Meridian Street in Puyallup, Washington, has been serving the people of the South Sound area since 1988. South Hill Mall is owned and managed in association with the Cafaro family of companies, based in Niles, Ohio. Cafaro, one of the nation's largest privately held shopping center developers, has developed more than 30 million square feet of retail space in 14 states. Learn more at www.cafarocompany.com and www.southhillmall.com.
