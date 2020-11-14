Pierce College celebrates First-Generation College Student Week Nov. 16-20

Join Pierce College’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion – College Access, Retention and Engagement Services (EDI-CARES) department as we celebrate and share the inspiring stories of first-generation college students Nov. 16-20.

Every day throughout the week, we will be sharing videos, presentations, pictures and written testimonies from first-generation college students affiliated with Pierce College on our social media.

Follow and watch Pierce College, TRiO and ASPIRE on Instagram and Facebook for inspiring stories!

Two special virtual events will be taking place via Zoom:

First-Generation College Student (FGCS) Live and Learn Story Time, taking Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. on Zoom

This presentation is open to all students who want to listen and learn more about Pierce College’s first-generation college students. This panel will consist of FGCS that now work for Pierce College in any capacity. They will be sharing their journey of how they got to where they are now. Panelists will also highlight and celebrate other communities that are celebrated in the month of November, such as veterans and Native Americans who are FGCS. This will be a one hour gathering via Zoom. Advance registration is required. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

I AM Celebration

Friday, Nov. 20 at noon on Zoom

All first-generation college students who are affiliated in a working capacity with Pierce College are invited to attend a space that will celebrate them. Students will show stories, be surprised with a performance and leave feeling encouraged to continue leading a life of excellent legacy. This event is open to everyone. Advance registration is required. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating our students and employees who are first-generation college students,” said event organizer and TRiO Retention Manager Coach Rees Wilson. “We are here to celebrate, uplift and share stories of first-generation college students, so they can continue to inspire and aspire, so their legacy leaves a mark on the rest of our students.”

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.