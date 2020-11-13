TAM Presents South Sound Selects: Community Choices from the Collection

Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) will open South Sound Selects: Community Choices from the Collection on November 21, 2020, the first exhibition to open at TAM since it closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. This exhibition features 27 guest curators from the South Sound community. In addition, TAM will debut a new virtual museum experience for digital audiences.

“As we planned for the Museum’s reopening, we wanted to create something deeply connected to our community. The concept for this exhibition continues our exploration of providing a platform for promoting multiple voices and interpretations of artwork. We want to challenge the assumption that only museum curatorial commentary can provide appropriate perspective and elucidation,” noted David F. Setford, TAM Executive Director. “In addition, we understand that some people may be uncomfortable visiting the Museum in person, we are also proud to announce that this exhibition will be our first virtual experience and provide digital audiences an opportunity to see a TAM exhibition as never before.”

Amplifying Community Voices

South Sound Selects: Community Choices from the Collection include community members, as well as TAM staff and volunteers. The 27 guest curators are: Charlotte Basch; Peter Berkley; Jalen Calhoun; Meghan Crandall; Jean Farrington; Jon French; Van Gachnang; Jeremy Gregory; Gracea Hilsen; Jacqueline Justice; Josiah Justice; Jamari Littlejohn; Michele Livernash; Sophie Marie; Mason Manoa; Cat Mason; Victoria Miles; Lee Nelson; Eric Pannell; Dana Peregrine; Stephen Rue; Jamika Scott; Najai Smith; Elaine Stefanowicz; TAM’s Teen Art Council; Erika Washington; Kyle Willingham.

Guest curators selected 37 artworks from TAM’s permanent collection that were made from the 1920s to the 2010s. The work selected ranges from local art stars like Qwalsius – Shaun Peterson (Puyallup) and Matika Wilbur (Swinomish and Tulalip) to internationally known artists like Jacob Lawrence and Carrie Mae Weems and explores a variety of interests from reflections on place to race to the impacts of COVID-19.

Virtual Exhibition Experience

TAM worked with local photographer Jason Comerford of Jason Comerford Photography (jasoncomerford.com/) to make 3D scans of each gallery with a Matterport Pro2 3D camera. The series of 134-megapixel 3D scans were stitched together to create a virtual version of the exhibition in the gallery which can be complimented with additional text or resources. The program allows for digital visitors to move throughout the virtual space which will be accessible through the TAM website.

“Since the start of quarantine, we have seen many museums using this platform, though it was designed for real estate, architects, engineering, and retail,” noted Setford. “TAM is proud to be able to share this new virtual exhibition experience as we continue to explore new ways to create connections in our community through art.”

TAM members will be invited to the Museum’s first virtual exhibition opening on December 3 at 5:30 pm where they will have the opportunity to meet many of the guest curators and hear about the process of creating the exhibition. Any members of the press who would like to request a private tour may reach out to publicrelations@tacomaartmuseum.org.

COVID Information

In addition to a robust, regular cleaning and sanitization of all surfaces, handles, and other frequently touched areas, TAM will be working to implement additional air purification technology. This system has been installed in the existing HVAC system and works to neutralize viruses (including coronaviruses), bacteria, pathogens, mold spores, harmful gases throughout the entire museum and add an additional layer of comfort and safety for our visitors and staff.

In accordance with state guidelines, TAM requires the use of masks for staff and visitors 5 and older and strongly recommend masks for visitors under 4. Visitors will be spaced six feet (two meters) apart and will follow a dedicated path through the Museum. TAM allows 50 visitors to enter the Museum at any one time and requests that reservations be made online prior to arrival.

To allow for enhanced cleaning, Museum hours have changed to 10 am – 5 pm Friday through Sunday. The Museum Store will be open during museum hours and will limit visitors to 5 at a time. Temporarily, TAM’s Art Studio, café, and hands-on gallery interactives will be unavailable, as will access to the lockers and coat check.

To Visit TAM

Advanced purchase of timed reservations can be made online at www.tacomaartmuseum.org.

Wear a mask to enter and visit the Museum. Should you forget your mask, they will be available free of charge at the welcome desk.

Leave coats and large bags at home if possible as coat check and lockers will not be available.

Follow the predetermined one-way path through the Museum to help ensure compliance with visitor spacing and capacity limitations.

Utilize the contactless and motion-activated hand sanitizer stations that will be available at various locations in the Museum.