Tacoma’s Own Tall Ship Is Sailing in Rough Waters

Submitted by Tacoma Youth Marine Center.

TACOMA, WA – Tacoma’s historic tall ship – Odyssey – needs a hand.

At 82-years old, maintaining this classic 90-foot wooden sailboat for service to Pierce County’s youth is a big lift. Since Odyssey is a Coast Guard licensed sub Chapter T passenger vessel, it requires an annual inspection accompanied by haul out and repair. She will be entering dry dock on December 1 and undergoing annual repairs necessary to maintain her ability to continue to serve as a floating classroom for youth on the Puget Sound and beyond.

For over 30 years these annual repairs are funded through monies raised by the boat itself. Every summer the dedicated adult volunteers and Odyssey Sea Scout crew host week-long paid charter cruises in the San Juan Islands for other Scout and youth groups from around the country. During the school year, the boat is a floating classroom taking public high school students out for monthly on-water marine science classes. Monies made from all of the charters usually cover the repair costs.

We rely on our dedicated supporters to partner with us and invest in today’s youth becoming tomorrow’s leaders. With the onset of COVID-19 all of the fundraising opportunities were cancelled. Odyssey’s sails are put way, and her 180 days of sailing in 2020 are gone.

The Tacoma Youth Marine Foundation is seeking support for this historic vessel in these unprecedented times. This vessel has provided life-changing opportunities for hundreds of youth, let’s not see her go away. Make a difference right now by visiting our fundraising website at ymf.salsalabs.org/odysseydrydock2020 or call 253-572-2666 to make a tax deductible contribution today.

Since being established in 1924, the Tacoma Sea Scouts have provided youth focused maritime and leadership programs in the Puget Sound for 96 continuous years. The Tacoma Sea Scout Base is located at The Tacoma Youth Marine Center on the Foss Waterway and is home to three Sea Scout vessels. The vessels provide year-round programs open to all youth.

The Youth Marine Foundation (YMF) is a 501(c)3 organization that funds the operations of the Tacoma Youth Marine Center to provide a place for marine-related training programs for young men and women. Participants include the Sea Scouts, Naval ROTC, Tacoma Public Schools Science and Math Institute and Metro Parks.