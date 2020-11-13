Steilacoom Town Administrator’s Nov. 13 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – December 1, 2020, at 6:30 PM.

Planning Commission – December 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

Civil Service Commission – December 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Preservation and Review Board – December 16, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Fall and Winter Weather Preparations:

Some helpful information in preparation for this winter:

• Snow and ice removal work is a source of pride for the Public Works Department.

• Staff actively track the weather for freezing low temperatures and storms to prepare both equipment and staff for the event.

• We place anti-ice brine on the Town’s streets ahead of freezing low temperatures and storms. The anti-ice Brine will help keep the streets from freezing. The brine is a dilution of water and salt (NaCl).

• Our snow and ice removal plan and priorities focus on arterials, collectors, hills, bus routes, and known challenging areas. When we are finished with the main roads and hills/trouble spots, we can then work on the neighborhood roads. Please be patient with us as we conduct snow removal work.

What can the community do to help?

• Be patient, slow down when driving during a snow and ice event.

• As much as you can, limit street parking.

• Clear storm water drains for the melting snow ice to drain into.

• Clear sidewalks of snow and ice.

• Check in with you neighbors that may need help.

Flu Shots Available:

Flu season is here and getting a flu shot may be the single most important thing Pierce County residents can do to protect themselves, their families and the community. That’s why Pierce County has launched the Spread Love, Not the Flu campaign, and findyourflushot.com, which makes finding the closest provider as easy as a couple of clicks.

In 2020, with COVID-19, flu shots are crucial for several reasons. For instance, the symptoms of the flu and COVID are so similar our health care system may become overloaded with people who don’t know if they have Coronavirus or the flu.

The campaign is aiming to have 70% of Pierce County residents six months and older get a flu shot. Last year, local estimates are that about 51% got immunized.

“Getting a flu shot in 2020 is more important than ever because COVID-19 is already putting many people in danger. Adding flu season to the equation increases the risk for everyone,” said Dr. Ken Farmer, director of the Office of Disaster Recovery with Pierce County. “Not only is there increased risk to us as individuals, but not having flu shots also puts our healthcare system at risk of getting overwhelmed.”

Pierce County will provide free flu shots at pop-up clinics around the county in the near future. In the meantime, there are free drive-thru locations available, as well as many providers that accept insurance. For more information about finding your flu shot, visit findyourflushot.com.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 103 Public Safety incidents occurred in Town, including the following:

8 medical aid responses

30 suspicious circumstance/security checks

2 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

3 incidents of vehicle prowl

1 incident of domestic disturbance

1 incident of vandalism

1 incident of motorcycle theft

1 death investigation

21 traffic stops

1 incident of parking enforcement

4 online citizen reports filed

Earlier this week, Pierce County Sheriff Deputy Daryl Shuey passed away while on duty. Steilacoom Public Safety holds the entire Pierce County Sheriff family in our thoughts through this time.

Many of your public safety officers are veterans of the US military. Steilacoom Public Safety is grateful for service of our officers, both to our nation and our community.

Over the past week, Public Safety received several reports of vehicle prowl around our apartment neighborhoods, to include damaged vehicle windows. Public Safety officers have increased patrols in those areas. Please help us by reporting suspicious persons while the incidents are occurring and consider keeping any valuables away from your vehicles overnight. Reports of suspicious persons can be made to 911, or the non-emergency line at (253) 798-4721.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew trimmed trees along the 5th Street right-of-way; assisted the Electric crew with conduit installation on Stevens Street near Worthington Street; met with the Sunset Crossing HOA to review the stormwater system for that development; swept streets and cleaned up after storms; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by other staff members repaired a broken conduit in Stevens Street; assisted the Water/Sewer crew with maintenance activities; met with a contractor and coordinated work for a home in the 500 block of 5th Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Electric crew with repairs to conduit on Stevens Street; inspected new utility installations for the new home in the 600 block of Third Street; performed semi-annual cleanings of the Sunnyside pump station; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued winterizing sprinkler systems, drinking fountains, and other outdoor water connections; cleaning up leaves throughout all the facilities and parks; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

COVID-19 Testing Coming to Fort Steilacoom Park

The Pierce County EOC will have Mobile Testing for COVID-19 at Fort Steilacoom Park at the Baseball field parking on the following dates:

Sunday, November 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, December 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Note: A Drive-thru option is now available

Location: 8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

These mobile testing stations are in the community so people can get tested for COVID-19. These tests are free. Identification is not required. On-site staff can help you register. Results are available in five to seven days. Complete one form for each person getting tested.

Get tested if you:

Experience fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.

Were close to a person with COVID-19 or attended a gathering with many people.

Are in an at-risk community including: Alaska Native, American Indian, Black, Latinx, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islands.

Come prepared

To make the process go faster, please fill out this form in advance so you can be contacted with results. Fill out this form for the lab test. Complete both forms on your device. Print and bring the forms with you to the testing site. Complete one form for each person being tested in your group.

Results

Test results can take five to seven business days to become available. Positive tests are prioritized for notification. If you have not heard your results after the five to seven days have gone by, call (833) 723-0490.

Other options

There are other testing options in Pierce County beyond the mobile testing stations. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has an updated list of additional sites where people can get tested.

Pet Safety – Coyotes:

Coyotes are scavengers and will eat fruit, vegetable matter, and trash. They are opportunistic as well and will not hesitate to kill cats, small dogs, poultry, sheep and goats when given the chance. There have been reports of coyotes attacking pets. Please keep your pets safe by keeping them on a leash when outdoors (it’s the law) and keeping them inside at night. Coyotes are naturally timid but if you do encounter a coyote consider the following to scare them:

Be as big and loud as possible.

Do not run or turn your back.

Wave your arms, clap your hands, and shout in an authoritative voice.

Make noise by banging pots and pans or using an air horn or whistle. These sounds can also alert the neighbors.

Throw small stones, sticks, tennis balls or anything else you can lay your hands on. Remember the intent is to scare and not to injure.

Spray with a hose, if available, or a squirt gun filled with water and vinegar.

Shake or throw a “coyote shaker”—a soda can filled with pennies or pebbles and sealed with duct tape.