South Hill Mall seeking musical performers

One of the most wonderful things about the holiday season is the way it sounds. Think of all the marvelous music that fills the air at this time of year. Do you have a love for that kind of music? South Hill Mall is inviting you to share it with the community. Musicians and vocalists who exude a holiday vibe will be able to showcase their talents and entertain shoppers in the mall’s Center Court. Performances will be scheduled during mall hours throughout November and December.

Learn more about it and, perhaps, book yourself for a mini-concert by contacting the mall office at 253-840-2828 or via email at marketingdirector@southhillmall.com. Each artist who applies must provide a digital sample of their music. All performers will be required to abide by government mandates regarding public health.

South Hill Mall, located at Highway 512 and South Meridian Street in Puyallup, Washington, has been serving the people of the South Sound area since 1988. South Hill Mall is owned and managed in association with the Cafaro family of companies, based in Niles, Ohio. Cafaro, one of the nation’s largest privately held shopping center developers, has developed more than 30 million square feet of retail space in 14 states. Learn more at www.cafarocompany.com.