Restaurant rally – Obama noodles and pizza built from wild Tacoma yeast

Today, I’m featuring Saigon House in Tacoma and E9 Brewing Co., two restaurants you should visit for Pierce County’s Restaurant Rally. I’ll be writing about locally owned restaurants throughout the rally, which takes place Nov. 8-12 and Nov. 15-19 at about 300 participating restaurants all over Pierce County. (Friday and Saturday dining is excluded). Restaurants […]

