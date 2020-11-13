Full-tuition Scholarship Program Now Open to Yakima Students

By Veronica Craker, PLU Marketing and Communications

PLU has partnered with Act Six since 2007 and enrolled and graduated more than 90 scholars. The expansion into the Yakima Valley means students will have an opportunity to attend PLU and receive leadership training, academic preparation, mentorship, and give back to the community through acts of service.

“I truly believe that students in the Yakima Valley have the drive and passion for higher education and that with the right opportunity they will thrive,” said Amber Ortiz-Diaz, Yakima Valley Community Foundation program director. “This partnership allows for Act Six Yakima to be able to extend our services to students who are interested in venturing out to receive their college education in hopes to return to Yakima to create positive change. I am so grateful that we have college partners who believe in this mission as well and believe that our next generation of leaders are here in the Yakima Valley.”

Act Six scholars who attend PLU have a graduation rate of 87 percent, and 67 percent of students are first-generation college students. Founded and run by a Tacoma-based nonprofit Degrees of Change , the Act Six program identifies and rewards scholars who are passionate about learning, eager to foster intercultural relationships, willing to step out of their comfort zones, committed to serving those around them, and want to use their college education to make a difference on campus and in their communities at home. To learn more about the PLU Act Six program and to apply, visit actsix.org/apply

Yakima students who meet the basic requirements may also be considered for the 253 PLU Bound Scholarship, which covers tuition for a student’s four years. Learn more at www.plu.edu/253 .

