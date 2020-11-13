CPSD Staff Spotlight: Thomas ELL Teacher Karen Kind

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Thomas Middle School ELL teacher Karen Kind. She is in her second year as a teacher.

She was inspired to go back to school and earn her teaching degree after spending 13 years homeschooling her children. After earning her bachelor’s degree, Karen completed her master’s in teaching last year. She is the first member of her family to earn a college degree.

“Going back to school as an older student had some challenges but it was a fun experience,” she said.

Karen has always enjoyed working with youth so teaching was an obvious career choice for her. She loves working as an ELL teacher and being able to bring her fascination with language and culture into the classroom.

“I have a passion for helping my students feel empowered and celebrated,” she said. “My ELL students bring a diversity to the classroom that really benefits the school and community.”