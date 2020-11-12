TAM Hires Shannon Rolbiecki as Director of Development

Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) is delighted to announce that it has hired Shannon Rolbiecki as its new Director of Development. Shannon will begin work in Tacoma on December 1, 2020.

Shannon, who was initially trained as a vocalist at the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queen’s College, CUNY, has been concentrating her energies on development since she worked at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center from 2012-2015, while at the same time she earned a certificate of professional fundraising from Boston University. Shannon has been with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra since 2017, first as Director of Individual Giving, then as Director of Campaign and Leadership Gifts, and most recently as Senior Director of Advancement. Among her achievements, she personally raised over $8M in gifts for MSO’s “A Grand Future” capital campaign.

“We are so delighted that Shannon will be joining us to head up our Development Department, and to help us to secure TAM’s future, and its sustainability as an institution that is a leader in Tacoma’s cultural community.” said David F Setford, TAM’s Executive Director. “Tacoma’s Art Museum brings so much to the community in terms of education for children and enrichment in the lives of adults and seniors, and it is crucial that our fundraising team has an experienced and sensitive leader who can help motivate all our stakeholders to fulfil these community needs. We are convinced that Shannon is that person!”

Shannon will leave her current position at the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra on November 6, and will immediately look for housing for her family. She will bring her husband, daughter and son to Tacoma in December.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join the team at TAM!” said Shannon. “The museum’s focus on the art of the Pacific Northwest–a region I instantly fell in love with last year while backpacking in the Cascades, is very exciting to me. I’m also honored to join an organization doing focused work in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion space — not only internally, but also in what it presents to its audiences. I believe the arts are critical to building and maintaining thriving communities – and I am honored to be able to help TAM move into its next chapter and continue to have an impact on Tacoma and the surrounding region. I can’t wait for my family and I to become part of this great community!”

The search for the Director of Development was undertaken by Lee Kappelman of national executive search firm m/Oppenheim, who interviewed over 200 people from diverse communities across the USA before narrowing it down to a shortlist of 6, who were interviewed by TAM’s search committee.