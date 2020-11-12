Sound Transit to increase service on some ST Express routes

In response to increases in ridership, Sound Transit is planning to add weekday service on four ST Express routes in the coming weeks.

Effective November 16, two morning trips and one afternoon trip will be added to Route 522.

Three routes will have weekday service added effective December 20.

Route 574 will have an additional early morning northbound trip.

Route 590 will have nine additional northbound trips in early morning between 4:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Route 577/578 will have extra morning, midday, and afternoon peak trips. The added trips will fill in gaps in the Sounder schedule.

Passengers can see schedules with full details of the service changes at www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/changes-affect-my-ride/service-changes

All Sound Transit passengers are directed to wear face coverings consistent with expanded public health directives. Riders should also follow social distancing and other critical health guidelines to protect the community.

Sound Transit services are subject to the possibility of further increases or decreases after September 2020 based on levels of future passenger demand and COVID-19 financial impacts. In order to maintain flexibility for potential future changes, Sound Transit will not be publishing an updated “Ride the Wave Transit Guide” booklet in printed form. In addition to accessing information electronically at www.soundtransit.org, passengers can request schedule information in print format by calling 800-201-4900, TTY Relay 711. For help with trip planning, passengers can also call Customer Service at 888-889-6368, TTY Relay 711.