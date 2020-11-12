Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners welcomes two new members

Two local leaders took their place on the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners at the Board’s Nov. 9 meeting, with two other members transitioning off the Board.

Fife Mayor Kim Roscoe will represent the cities of Fife, Milton, Auburn, Pacific, Gig Harbor, Steilacoom and Ruston. Roscoe was appointed Fife Mayor in 2017 and served as a Fife City Councilmember from 2002 through 2009 and 2015 through today. She also serves on the Sound Transit Board of Commissioners and is a member of the Puget Sound Regional Council’s Transportation Policy Board. Roscoe is a small business owner and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Western Washington University.

Tacoma City Councilmember Kristina Walker will represent the City of Tacoma on the Board, in a new Tacoma seat following a recent reorganization of how communities within Pierce Transit’s service area would share the nine Board seats. Walker was elected to the Tacoma City Council in 2019, and since 2011 has served as Executive Director of Downtown On the Go, a nonprofit organization that promotes transit, walking and biking in downtown Tacoma. She is a graduate of Pacific Lutheran University and the Tacoma/Pierce County American Leadership Forum. Walker also serves on the boards of University of Washington Tacoma Urban Studies and Transportation Choices Coalition, and is former member of the Tacoma Transportation Commission.

Departing the Pierce Transit Board are Steilacoom City Councilmember Nancy Henderson, who has represented a group of small cities for many years, and Robin Farris, who has represented the City of Puyallup. Under the recent Board reorganization, the cities of Puyallup and Edgewood will share a seat, which is currently unfilled.

The nine-member Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners sets policy for the agency and oversees the actions of Pierce Transit’s Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of each month at 4 p.m.

Pierce Transit board members typically serve three-year terms; Roscoe and Walker are slated to serve through Dec. 31, 2023.