New Mobile Resource Center brings vital services directly to those who need them communities

The launch of the Mobile Resource Center (MRC) is bringing critically needed support and services to residents across Pierce County.

Due to the pandemic, Pierce County Human Services is unable to conduct normal outreach activities. The solution is a well-equipped van that brings services directly to neighborhoods.

Participants impacted by COVID-19 can apply for special, time-limited programs such as rent and mortgage assistance, free transportation and senior nutrition.

Human Services is partnering with organizations to host the Mobile Resource Center at locations across the County. Equipped with essentials for individuals and families in need, the MRC will provide on-site support Friday Nov. 13, from 3 – 5:30 p.m., at the Tacoma Rescue Mission, located at 425 S. Tacoma Way.

In addition to emergency relief programs, participants can also apply for regular services offered by Pierce County, including energy assistance and home repair.

“Although it took a pandemic to get here, we are excited to launch this new effort to bring important services to our community, rather than waiting for people in need to come to us,” says Heather Moss, Pierce County Human Services Director. “Look for the van in your neighborhood or send us a message to request a visit.”

Organizations interested in partnering with the Mobile Resource Center can fill out the request form online. The Mobile Resource Center is funded through the Federal CARES Act and is managed by staff in the Aging and Disability Resources, Veterans, Community Services and Community Action divisions of the Human Services Department. Learn more about Human Services and the Mobile Resource Center here.