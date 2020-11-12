Feeding the Body and Soul in University Place

The federal CARES Act funds that the University Place City Council approved to support human services needs in University Place is making a real difference in the lives of residents who have incurred COVID-related financial hardships.

Families Unlimited Network (FUN) has been deploying CARES-funded rent, utility and childcare assistance to U.P. residents. “Our City government has no Human Services Division, so without Jim Lineweaver, FUN’s executive director, we would be scrambling to get these funds to our residents who need them,” said Jennifer Hales, the City’s Public Safety administrator. “He has been tremendous.” In a short period of time he has distributed all of the monies to residents that need it. In October City Council approved an additional round of Human Services CARES funding.

U.P. residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for grants of up to $10,000, more than triple the amount originally planned. FUN, a registered 501(c)(3) organization that has been serving residents of University Place since 2003, is screening qualified applicants over the phone and then scheduling in-person meetings for additional documentation. Interested families can call Families Unlimited Network at 253.460.3134 to begin the application screening process.

In addition to the great work that FUN has been doing, Melanie Grassi-Wood of OUR Church reports that in the last three weeks her organization, with the help of Council designated CARES funds, has:

Distributed more than 3,000 boxes of fresh groceries provided by Farmers to Families, through the USDA.

Fed 16,380 residents.

Provided Evergreen Primary and U.P. Primary school counselors with boxes of groceries for their school families.

Rented a refrigerated truck to safely store the boxes of fresh groceries until they were all distributed.

Rented a forklift to move the pallets of boxes off the semi into the line for distribution.

Been approved for another CARES funding installment to provide additional USDA fresh food distributions.