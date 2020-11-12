245 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed November 12

On Nov. 12, we confirmed 245 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: a woman in her 90s from Tacoma with underlying health conditions.
Our totals are 12,161 cases and 207 deaths.
We have reported 2,091 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 231.8. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 149.4.
With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 167.4 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.
- Case numbers remain high and today’s 14-day case rate is a new high. COVID-19 spreads when people gather. Get tips on how to gather more safely on our safe gatherings page.
- Continued rising case numbers forced us to adjust the dials on our 14 day case rate and average cases per day.
- We encourage you to get a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.
- Those under 20 make up 12.3% of the total number of cases and 15.1% of cases in the past 2 weeks.
- The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 40.7% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.
If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!
See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we're tracking for the governor's Safe Start Washington Plan.
