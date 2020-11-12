245 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed November 12

On Nov. 12, we confirmed 245 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: a woman in her 90s from Tacoma with underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 12,161 cases and 207 deaths.

We have reported 2,091 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 231.8. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 149.4.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 167.4 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Case numbers remain high and today’s 14-day case rate is a new high. COVID-19 spreads when people gather. Get tips on how to gather more safely on our safe gatherings page.

Continued rising case numbers forced us to adjust the dials on our 14 day case rate and average cases per day.

We encourage you to get a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.

Those under 20 make up 12.3% of the total number of cases and 15.1% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 40.7% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.