The Tacoma Events Commission, a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization, has produced events for four decades. Events that have generated tourism, created business opportunities and revenue, and contributed to the rich legacy of our city. The most recognized of these events is the Tacoma Freedom Fair & Air Show, traditionally held on July 4th; one of the largest patriotic celebrations in the USA, with a 40+ year history that attracts upwards of 125,000 people annually and is FREE to the public.

This year we refuse to let Covid-19 interfere with this proud tradition, and thus are producing the “2020 Virtual Tacoma Freedom Fair & Air Show” as a Full-Length Motion Picture (60 mins) ~PLUS~ Interactive Online Exhibits and Activities. The event will start at Noon on Thanksgiving Saturday…November 28th, 2020 and run until Noon on New Year’s Eve…December 31st, 2020. As always it will be FREE to the community. Please view our 60 second trailer for the upcoming Virtual Tacoma Freedom Fair and Air Show at this link:

Similar to the LIVE Freedom Fair, the 2020 Virtual Tacoma Freedom Fair & Air Show will have all of the following components the community has come to love over the years:

Spectacular Fireworks

Air Show with Military Jets

Camp Patriot to Honor Veterans

Car Show

Music and entertainment by local and national artists

Headline Show “Armed Forces Icon”

In addition to engaging the community we are presenting an “Online Freedom Fair Interactive Game,” running for 30 days, where people can WIN great prizes!

As in years past the 2020 Virtual Freedom Fair & Air Show will be more than just a great online festival to raise the community spirit. It will also provide an opportunity to promote and showcase local Tacoma. To accomplish our goals, we have opportunities for Freedom Fair Partners…sponsors and donors to be a part of this great undertaking. The 2020 Virtual Freedom Fair & Air Show promises to be the BIGGEST 2020 Online Community Event in Tacoma and Piece County, keeping a proud and patriotic tradition alive. Learn more how you can be a part of this Historic Event by visiting our website today at: www.FreedomFair.com