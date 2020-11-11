Morning Talk and Coffee With Dorothy Wilhelm

Have you noticed how these Pandemic days just drag on and on and every day seems to be Monday? It’s getting harder and harder just to get up and get going.

Here’s an idea! Let’s Start the day and the week together. We’ll meet interesting people, share new ideas, laughter and fun. Bring your own coffee, and pictures of the grandkids.

Great Grands even. It’s Zoom after all. We’re just getting started. We’re hoping to meet Monday mornings to get the week off to a good start, exchange ideas, and maybe change the world. We’ll spend an hour together and it’s all free.

Dorothy Wilhelm and Ventriloquist/Puppeteer Gina Wilhelm meet some different people.

For this coffee we’ll get some Thanksgiving ideas for this unusual year. Munchies, Stories and inspirational people and Eric from Edmonds ARTspot will offer some foolproof art projects for grownups.

Register at MyGenerationGap.com.

Questions? Ask Dorothy@mygenerationgap.com and you’ll receive your Zoom link and directions for accessing the show. Morning Talk and Coffee is projected to take place weekly at 8 am Pacific Time.

And reserve your spot at these upcoming virtual events

November 16 – 8 am PT – Morning Talk and Coffee

November 19 – 2 pm PT – The Book Doctors – Real authors help aspiring writers get their books going and reach the goal of a successful book. The Suburban Times contributor Susanne Bacon will be one of the panel of authors.

Plus a special Christmas offer – If you’ve been searching for a way to preserve your Mom’s life story, why not invite Dorothy Wilhelm to create a Memory Lane TV show with your Mom or Dad as the star, while Dorothy Wilhelm does a real, fun and gentle interview, as she’s done for forty years on Northwest radio and TV. You – or she – will get their life story as a wonderful keepsake. Or you can order copies for the whole family. The family can certainly be on the show with Grandma if you want. Doesn’t this seem like fun?

If you don’t find out at least three things about your parents that you didn’t know, the recording’s free.

Register at MyGenerationGap.com or email dorothy@mygenerationgap.com and you’ll receive your Zoom link to Morning Talk and Coffee within 3 days.