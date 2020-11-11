Letter: Truth in publishing

Submitted by Carol Colleran, Lakewood.

It is my observation that the Suburban Times does a good job of publishing that which is true and worthy of being disseminated to the public. Thank you!

People and entities that spread falsehoods and atrocious videos are not doing America nor the world a good service. Social media has an obligation to monitor to the same standards as newspapers and radio stations the truth of what they allow onto their sites. The “Anything goes” is empowering the decline of our trust in our democratic system of government and in our trust of one another.

My freedom to broadcast information is limited to what I know to be true and is not of such despicable content that the average adult will be scandalized. Otherwise it is an “opinion” or a grab for followers, and not to be presented at truth or worthy of broadcast. I’m happy that there are still many responsible outlets for truth or labeled opinion, and am only one person who will not participate in Facebook nor Twitter.

Watching a documentary on censorship (and the lack of it) training on what is allowable for Facebook makes me a strong proponent of government regulation for the out of control social media sector.