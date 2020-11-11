Lakewood’s Community Development Department to host TCGC Plat Alteration hearing Dec. 3

The City of Lakewood Community Development Department will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 3PM for the LU-20-00014 Tacoma Country and Golf Club – Plat Alteration. The applicant, Tacoma Country & Golf Club – Josh Bridge is proposing to alter Tacoma Country and Golf Club North Plat lot numbers 30, 31, 32, 34, 35, 36, 37 and 38.

The site is located within Pierce County parcel numbers 8920000292 & 8920000293. The plat alteration’s area is approximately 4.8 acres located southwest of the Gravelly Lake Drive SW and Country Club Lane SW Intersection. The subject site is located within the Residential 1 (R1) zoning district. All lots to be altered are proposed to be at a minimum 25,000 gross square feet.

All persons wishing to submit written comment on this project prior to the public hearing may do so between November 9, 2020 and November 25, 2020. Written comments may also be submitted at the hearing and interested parties may testify at the public hearing.

The project file, which include Tacoma Country and Golf Club – Plat Alteration (project no. LU-20-0014) is available upon request. A copy of the staff report will be available for inspection at the Community Development Department (5) five calendar days prior to the public hearing.

Until further notice, residents can virtually attend the referenced Public Hearing by watching it live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa. Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone at +1(253) 215- 8782 and by entering Webinar ID: 951 3746 1414# and Passcode: 649830.

To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Testimony:

Public Comments and Public Testimony on Public Hearings will be accepted by mail, email or by live virtual comment. Send comments by mail or email to Ramon Rodriguez, Associate Planner, at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or mailto:rrodriguez@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the Hearing Examiner electronically.

Virtual Comments: If you would like to provide live Public Comments or Public Testimony during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting as an attendee by calling by telephone Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 951 3746 1414# and Passcode: 649830or by visiting (zoom.us/j/95137461414?pwd=T1lubmlXTGtQeml5ZVVEOUVHL2ROQT09).

By Phone: For those participating by calling in by telephone (+1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 951 3746 1414# and Passcode: 649830), the Project Planner will call on you during the Public Comment portion of the Public Hearing. When you are unmuted please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Comment and at each Public Hearing.

By ZOOM: For those using the ZOOM link (zoom.us/j/95137461414?pwd=T1lubmlXTGtQeml5ZVVEOUVHL2ROQT09) upon entering the meeting, please enter your name or other chosen identifier. Use the “Raise Hand” feature to be called upon by the Project Planner during the Public Comment portion of the Public Hearing. When you are unmuted, please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Comment and at each Public Hearing.

Outside of Public Comments and Public Hearings, all attendees on ZOOM will continue to have the ability to virtually raise your hand for the duration of the meeting. You will not be acknowledged and your microphone will remain muted except for when you are called upon.

COVID-19 Meeting Notice: The Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) waiver by the state legislative leadership was extended through November 9 for jurisdictions not in Phase 3 of the Safe Start Phased Reopening County-by-County Plan. Pierce County is currently in Phase 2. As a result, City Hall will not be open for Public Hearings.