Clover Park High School students participate in national student leadership program

Four Clover Park High School students are participating in the Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program.

Seniors Gloria Arauja-Ruiz, Irensia Topasna and Yajaira Gonzalez-Aparicio and sophomore Kera Buckmaster will join student leaders from 24 schools around the country to advance their leadership skills.

Established by the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) in 2006, the program offers select students an intensive leadership?building experience. Teams from each school will spend their time talking with influential leaders, sharing ideas and challenges and participating in team?building activities led by West Point faculty, distinguished guests and the MCEC Student Programs Team.