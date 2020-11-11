276 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed November 11

On Nov. 11, we confirmed 276 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A woman in her 70s from Puyallup. She had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Puyallup. She had no known underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 11,916 cases and 206 deaths.

We have reported 1,951 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 216.3. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 139.4.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 167.5 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Today’s case count is another record high. COVID-19 spreads when people gather. Get tips on how to gather more safely on our safe gatherings page.

We encourage you to get a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms or if you recently gathered with people from outside your home.

Those under 20 make up 12.3% of the total number of cases and 15.3% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 40.2% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.