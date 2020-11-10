Utility work on Commerce St and S 9th St through Mid-December

Crews are installing sewer lines in the area between S 9th St and S 7th St on Commerce St, Nov 9 through mid-December. This work will close Commerce St from 9th St to the crosswalk between S 7th St and S 9th St during work hours (7am-4pm on most days, some days until 9pm). Local access to garages will be maintained. The Contractor obtained approval from Sound Transit and the City to do this work during the holiday moratorium in order to stay on schedule. Crews will dig trenches and install pipes and structures underground.

This weekend, a portion of the work will occur in the intersection of S 9th and Commerce St from 6am on November 14th through 6am on November 16th. This work will close two lanes of S 9th St, but the street will remain open for one lane travel going east and west between Broadway and Pacific. The contractor obtained a noise variance from the City of Tacoma for this work over these two nights to complete the work during the weekend and not disrupt weekday traffic.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews continue installing track on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th Street to 6th Avenue and on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from 15th St. to S. 19th St. This week, crews plan to install track across 6th Avenue, closing 6th Avenue. As soon as Nov 11, the contractor will close Martin Luther King Jr. Way in both directions between S. 19th St. and S. 17th St. for track installation and other work.

In other areas, the contractor continues working on traction power substations on Stadium Way, S. 8th Street, N. 2nd Street and near S. 15th Street.

Last Friday, the contractor opened Stadium Way to two-way traffic. Thank you for your patience over the last few years. We are glad to see this area opened up again!

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, N. 2nd Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 16th Street, S. 17th Street, and S. 18th Street.

When

Week of November 9

Where

Commerce St. – street closure

N. 2nd Street from N. I St. to the alley – street closure.

N I St. near N. 2nd St. – lane restriction.

S. 7th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave – southbound lane closure.

MLK Jr. Way and S. 6th – intersection closure

MLK Jr. Way from S. 15th St. to S. 19th St. — northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

MLK Jr. Way from S 17th St. to 19th St.- street closure.

S. 16th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 18th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.