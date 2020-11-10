U.P. 2021-22 Budget Opportunities for Public Comment

Don’t miss your chance to comment on the City’s proposed 2021-22 Budget. This is a status quo budget that assumes a continuation of the 2020 levels of service to the community with a modest level of inflation.

The City Council held its first public hearings on the two-year $68.4 million budget ($52.6M Operating, $10.8M Capital and $5.0M Internal Service) at their regularly scheduled meetings on Oct. 19 and Nov. 2. The final public hearing is planned for Nov. 16, with the Council’s vote on the budget scheduled for Dec. 7.

Due to COVID restrictions, this year’s public hearings are being conducted using remote technology, but people can also send their comments, questions or concerns to the City Clerk by no later than 5 p.m. on the night of the hearing. Be sure to weigh in and share your thoughts.