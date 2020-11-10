Ms. Barbara Kincaid Hired as New Community Development Director

The City of DuPont has hired Ms. Barbara Kincaid as the City’s Community Development Director.

“I am very excited to start working at the City of DuPont. I’m looking forward to meeting and working with staff, the community, and elected officials” said Barbara Kincaid.

Ms. Kincaid comes to the City with 16-years of hands-on experience in urban and rural community planning with knowledge of municipal zoning and infrastructure, and planning programs and processes. Previously, she served as the Director of Community Development for the City of Black Diamond; worked as a Senior Planner for BHC Consultants, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, Cowlitz County, and Lewis County. With a strong understanding of local, state and federal grant regulations, ordinance and compliance requirements associated with the Growth Management Act (GMA) and State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), Ms. Kincaid brings great understanding and capability to the position.

“Please join me in welcoming Ms. Barbara Kincaid as the new Community Development Director for the City of DuPont. We had applicants from Washington, Oregon and California. Ms. Kincaid was the most qualified person with the most relevant experience to meet the challenges faced by the city in planning, development and economic recovery. Ms. Kincaid will be a wonderful asset to help the city move forward” said Mayor Ron Frederick.

Ms. Kincaid starts Tuesday, December 1, 2020.