Letter: We made history

Submitted by T’wina Nobles.

We did it – we made history! Thank you for everything you have done over these past seven months to send me to Olympia.

You flipped the 28th District Senate seat from red to blue for the first time since the 60s.

You elected the only current Black member of Washington’s State Senate.

You elected only the second Black woman to EVER serve in the Senate chamber!

To the voters in the 28th District, the hundreds of volunteers who gave up valuable time in the middle of a pandemic to text and call their neighbors, and the thousands of supporters who donated to this campaign: this victory is yours! We were determined to elect a Senator in our district who would be a champion for education, supporting working families, mental health, environment, small businesses, housing, LGBTQ+ rights, and social justice.

I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve my community as the next Senator from the 28th District, and I look forward to getting to work to fight for equity and justice for communities across Washington State.

Once again, thank you so much for your faith in our mission and your support.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.