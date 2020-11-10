156 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed November 10

On Nov. 10, we confirmed 156 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: a man in his 40s from Puyallup, underlying health conditions are unknown.

Our totals are 11,641 cases and 204 deaths.

We have reported 1,781 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 197.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 127.2.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 155.8 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Cases are increasing in all settings as people spend more time indoors in colder weather. COVID-19 is spreading throughout Pierce County, and people are catching it.

We recently added a table to our school information page. We include K-12 outbreaks and cases by region.

Our percent of people testing positive has increased from 4.1% to 5.2% from October 4-24.

Those under 20 make up 12.2% of the total number of cases and 15.4% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39.4% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.