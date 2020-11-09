Veterans Day Free Car Washes at Brown Bear on Nov. 11

As a way of saying “thank you” to our military, Brown Bear Car Wash will offer free washes to all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11. The free “Beary Clean” washes will be offered at 27 tunnel wash locations.
Area locations include:
- 5950 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406
- 3002 S 38th St, Tacoma, WA 98409
- 13204 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98444
- 10913 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499
- 4412 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98373
The offer operates on an honor system and no verification or documentation is required. Drivers should identify themselves as a current or former member of the military to the wash attendant upon arrival.
As they have for the past six years, Brown Bear Car Wash will again make generous donation to support Puget Sound Honor Flight and its mission of transporting Western Washington war veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C. For more information visit pugetsoundhonorflight.org/about/
