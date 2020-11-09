Veterans Day Free Car Washes at Brown Bear on Nov. 11

As a way of saying “thank you” to our military, Brown Bear Car Wash will offer free washes to all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11. The free “Beary Clean” washes will be offered at 27 tunnel wash locations.

Area locations include:

5950 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406

3002 S 38th St, Tacoma, WA 98409

13204 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98444

10913 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

4412 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98373

The offer operates on an honor system and no verification or documentation is required. Drivers should identify themselves as a current or former member of the military to the wash attendant upon arrival.

As they have for the past six years, Brown Bear Car Wash will again make generous donation to support Puget Sound Honor Flight and its mission of transporting Western Washington war veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C. For more information visit pugetsoundhonorflight.org/about/