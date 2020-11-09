U.P. Comprehensive Plan and Development Regulation Amendments

The City Council of the City of University Place will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, December 7, 2020, as part of its regular meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m., to consider proposed amendments to UPMC Title 16 that will serve to implement the University Place Regional Growth Center Subarea Plan. The proposed amendments are posted on the City’s webpage at www.CityofUP.com.

Pursuant to Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-25.7 Safe Start – Stay Healthy issued on May 31, 2020 and Proclamation 20-28.11 – Open Public Meetings Act, the public hearing will be held virtually due to health concerns from COVID-19. Members of the public can participate in public testimony for this Public Hearing by the following methods. Written testimony will be accepted via email. Comments should be sent to Emy Genetia, City Clerk at EGenetia@CityofUP.com. Comments received up to one hour (i.e., 5:30 p.m.) before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically. Subject to technological limitations, the Council will also accept telephonic/remote testimony. Direction to access the meeting will be available on the December 7, 2020 agenda.

For further information, please contact David Swindale, Planning and Development Director, at 253.460.2519, or DSwindale@CityofUP.com.