Title VI Program Non-Discrimination

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is a direct recipient of Federal financial assistance. All recipients are required to comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title 23 CFR Part 200 and Title 49 CFR Part 21), as well as related statutes and regulations.

It is the City of Fircrest’s policy to ensure full compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by prohibiting discrimination against any person on the basis of race, color, national origin, or sex in the provision of benefits and services under any programs and activities. Any person who believes his/her Title VI protection has been violated may file a complaint (link to the opens in a new window Title VI – Complaint form) with the City of Fircrest. For questions regarding Fircrest’s Title VI Program, or to file a complaint with the City of Fircrest, please contact the Title VI Coordinator, Jayne Westman at 253-564-8901.

What is Title VI?

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based upon race, color, and national origin. Specifically, 42 USC 2000d states that “No person in the United States, shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 is the Federal law that protects individuals and groups from discrimination on the basis of their race, color, and national origin in programs and activities that receive Federal financial assistance. The Federal Highway Administration, Federal Transit Administration, Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Railroad Administration each reference Title VI and other civil rights statutes and related authorities that prohibit discrimination in programs and activities receiving Federal financial assistance.

For more information, please visit the WSDOT Title VI webpage at: www.wsdot.wa.gov/EqualOpportunity/titlevi.htm

Annual Reports

2018 Nondiscrimination Agreement

2018 Annual Report

2019 Nondiscrimination Agreement

2019 Annual Report

