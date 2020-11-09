Promising Future: Thomas seventh grader Noel Meza

Our featured student this week is Thomas Middle School seventh grader Noel Meza.

He is currently featured on the front page of the #USvsHate website in a video where he talks about equal rights and tolerance. He was chosen to be featured for his entry into a national art competition put on by the organization.

“My project is about how we are climbing the steps to overcome the problems of our country’s past related to tolerance,” he said. “Even though we have solved some problems, we still face many more.”

Noel channeled his love for history as he worked on the project. He is particularly fascinated by World War II and loves providing facts about allied fighter planes and panzer tanks.

He plans to be a pilot when he grows up, either in the Air Force or working for a commercial airline. He wants to attend Purdue University so he can learn at the school’s aeronautics school.

Watch Noah’s video at usvshate.org/