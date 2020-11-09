Letter: Huzzahs!

Submitted by William Elder.

I need to say huzzah! The Biden/Harris ticket has won. It was not a sure thing but now it is.

What remains is what to do with the old administration? Except for deadheads, the outcome is decided. The possibility of mischief remains— organizationally, legally, as well as personally, unfortunately, among the disappointed. Remember and reflect upon what the majority of us felt, ingested, and lived with for four all years of the Trump administration. Swallow that now.

No, I lied. Puke it up, get rid of the ugliness that has festered in our collective guts for four years. Have done with anger and disgust. Make tea. Make scones. Invite neighbors over. Keep your masks on— but in god’s name— enjoy yourselves! Be friends again. Enjoy one another— but in god’s name again— enjoy yourselves! But keep your masks on!

Biden’s speech was a good one, filled with hope and encouragement for better, safer times. Actions to achieve these remain to be seen— supporters, as well as opponents.

Pull together or surely we will be pulled apart— again. Speak up. Speak out. Through the political noise, we will try and listen, pay attention, and because of it, act. That is all you can ask of responsible voters, and all we can, in the same earnest breathe, promise as to your trust.

