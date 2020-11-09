90 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed November 9

On Nov. 9, we confirmed 90 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 50s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma. He had no known underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 11,490 cases and 203 deaths.

We have reported 1,692 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 187.6. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 120.9. With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 143.6 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Cases are increasing in all settings as people spend more time indoors in colder weather. COVID-19 is spreading throughout Pierce County, and people are catching it.

On Saturday, we shared a preliminary data about elevated cases in Puyallup. Upon further analysis, the elevation in Puyallup is no different from the overall increase throughout the county.

We recently added a table to our school information page. We include K-12 outbreaks and cases by region.

Our percent of people testing positive has increased from 4.1% to 5.2% from October 4-24.

Those under 20 make up 12.1% of the total number of cases and 15.2% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39.1% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.