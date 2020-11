The Sixth Avenue taco and cocktail spot El Borracho has closed permanently, but co-owner Kittie Davidovich said that if all goes as planned, she and partner Adam Pomerleau will open something else in that space at 2711 Sixth Ave. in 2021. El Borracho closed earlier this week. “Sadly, it is true that we have closed […]

